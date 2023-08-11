This Thursday, August 10, the Kremlin claimed to have shot down at least 13 drones of the Kiev Armed Forces, 11 in Crimea, a province in southern Ukraine and which Russia annexed in 2014, and two in Moscow. The Russian government described the attacks as “terrorist” and assured that its Army has the capacity to neutralize future attacks by the invaded country, which has not yet ruled on the matter. Meanwhile, rescue teams are trying to find at least 12 missing after Wednesday’s explosion at an optical factory 50 kilometers from Moscow.

“Tonight over the Kaluga and Moscow regions, as well as in the city of Sevastopol, attempts by the Kiev regime to carry out terrorist attacks with drones were aborted,” the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

The drone attack warnings forced the closure of the Domodedovo and Vnukovo airports in the capital for more than two hours, according to the Rosaviatsia air transport agency. One drone was shot down as it approached the capital in the Kaluga region and another was neutralized over the Odintsovo municipality in the western suburbs of Moscow, according to government sources.

A handout image provided by the Rivne Region Prosecutor’s Office shows the aftermath of the shock drone bombing of an oil depot in Rivne Region, western Ukraine, on August 10, 2023, amid the Russian invasion. © EFE

But the strongest attack was on Sevastopol, the port of the Russian Black Sea Fleet: two drones were destroyed by air defense systems near the naval base and nine others crashed in the Black Sea after signal jamming. said the Russian Defense Ministry.

In recent days, remote-controlled Ukrainian ships, another type of drone, attacked a Russian tanker truck and a naval base in the Black Sea port of Novorossiysk.

Ukraine has kept silent about the attacks that Moscow has blamed on it, but has made other accusations about the power. kyiv denounced the launch of ten Iranian Shahed 136/131 kamikaze drones against the eastern Rivn region. Seven were shot down, but the other three damaged an oil terminal.

“Unfortunately, the Dubenschine terminal was destroyed. There are no casualties,” said Vitali Koval, head of the local military administration.

At least 12 missing after explosion at factory on the outskirts of Moscow

In parallel, Russia is processing the alleged accident on Wednesday in a factory 50 kilometers from Moscow. Amid the work of the rescue teams, this Thursday at least twelve people are missing at the electronics factory, which has so far claimed the life of one person and injured at least 60.

Russia’s federal Investigative Committee is investigating the private company Pyro-Ross, a now-bankrupt fireworks company, and has detained its director while they investigate whether or not security protocols were violated. Something that could justify the explosion that damaged at least 38 apartments around the area.

Video of the moment of the explosion at the plant in Sergiev Posad near Moscow.

That a 45-year-old woman died as a result of Bavovna, who received burns to 100% of her body. 60 people were injured, 8 more were missing-RosSMI reports pic.twitter.com/DSoY7iNiwG — Feher_Junior (@Feher_Junior) August 9, 2023



The emergency services have denied this, but the first reports after the explosion indicated that it could be the result of an attack by Ukrainian drones, something that was suspected due to the increase in these in and around Moscow in recent months.

With Reuters and EFE