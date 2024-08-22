Zhurova on Sinner’s acquittal and Valieva’s suspension: double standards

Olympic speed skating champion and State Duma deputy Svetlana Zhurova compared the doping cases of Italian tennis player Jannik Sinner and Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva. Her words are quoted by “Match TV”.

Zhurova spoke of double standards, since Sinner was acquitted and Valieva was disqualified. She noted that the skater had another, less serious drug and in a microdose. “And this fantasy [Синнера] about the cream, wounds. You have to tell it right away, you have to come up with it right away. I have a suspicion that people who use some kind of prohibited drugs in one way or another know in advance what they will say,” Zhurova shared her opinion.

World No. 1 Sinner avoided disqualification after testing positive twice. His sample on March 10, 2024, showed low levels of a clostebol metabolite. The same drug was found in another sample eight days later. Sinner explained that the substance entered his system from a team member who treated a wound with a spray that is available over-the-counter in Italy. His results and ranking points from the tournament in Indian Wells, where he tested positive, were annulled.

On January 29, the Court of Arbitration for Sport disqualified Valieva for four years for violating anti-doping rules. Traces of the banned drug trimetazidine were found in the skater’s sample from December 2021. She was stripped of her gold medals from the European Championships, the Russian Championships, and the 2022 Olympic Team Tournament (along with the entire Russian team).