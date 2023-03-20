Russia | China’s Xi will begin his visit to Moscow on Monday

The rapprochement between China and Russia has worried Western countries, as China is feared to support Russia in its war of aggression in Ukraine.

China’s president Xi Jinping begins his visit to Russia on Monday, where the program includes meetings with the president Vladimir Putin with. President Xi Jinping will visit Russia from Monday to Wednesday.

Xi visited Russia for the last time in 2019, before the corona pandemic and Russia’s war of aggression in Ukraine, but the leaders have since met in China and Central Asia, among other places.

According to the Kremlin, Xi and Putin are scheduled to discuss deepening the countries’ strategic cooperation and partnership. At the bottom is the joint declaration issued in 2022, in which Xi and Putin, just before the Russian attack on Ukraine, characterized that the friendship between Russia and China knows no boundaries.

According to the Kremlin, the leaders also plan to sign a joint declaration in Moscow on a “new era” of the countries’ relations.

Xi’s visit includes lunch with Putin on Monday. On Tuesday, the leaders will hold their official negotiations, the Kremlin spokesman said Dmitry Peskov opened schedules last week.

Also the Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu participates in discussions related to “military-technical cooperation”.

China has previously announced his willingness to act as a peace mediator between Russia and Ukraine. Putin repeated on Sunday that he was grateful for China’s efforts. The news agencies AFP and Reuters report on the matter.

China has characterized Xi’s visit to Russia as a “journey for peace”. The country has tried to create an image of itself as a neutral party during the war that has lasted for more than a year.

In February, on the anniversary of the war, China released its controversial 12-point plan outlining political solutions to end the war. However, as a major supporter of Russia, China has not condemned military actions, but has rather tried to understand Russia’s concerns about NATO expansion. However, China has taken a strong distance from Russia when the country has brought up the use of nuclear weapons.

Putin praised that the relations between China and Russia are “better than the political and military alliances of the Cold War.”

China’s and Russia’s rapprochement has worried Western countries, as China is feared to support Russia in its war of aggression in Ukraine. Western countries have warned China about the consequences of supporting Russia’s war.

After his trip to Russia, Xi is also believed to seek contact with the president of Ukraine to Volodymyr Zelensky with, but China has not confirmed this.