The foreign ministers of Russia and China met in Vientiane, the capital of Laos, on Thursday on the sidelines of a regional meeting.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said in a brief statement that “Sergei Lavrov is meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on the sidelines of” the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) foreign ministers’ meeting.

During the meeting, the two ministers discussed ways to achieve peace in Ukraine.

Russia-China talks on the sidelines of ASEAN meeting

The talks come a day after China’s foreign minister met with his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba.

Kuleba announced on Wednesday that his country is open to holding talks with Russia if the latter is ready to negotiate in good faith.

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said in a statement that “Kuleba reiterated… that (Kiev) is ready to enter into negotiations with the Russian side at a certain stage, when Russia is ready for talks in good faith.”

In turn, China expressed its readiness to mediate in the current Ukrainian crisis, during the meeting held in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou yesterday, Wednesday.