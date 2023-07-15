The Russian armed forces will soon participate in operation ‘North. Interaction-2023’, a military exercise organized by China in the Sea of ​​Japan. This was announced by the Beijing Defense Ministry in a statement which specified that “according to the annual cooperation plan between the armed forces of Russia and China, the Russian army will soon send the navy and air forces to participate in the ‘North Interaction-2023’, organized by the Northern Theater Command of the People’s Liberation Army in the central part of the Sea of ​​Japan”.

The ministry specified that the exercises will be dedicated to the theme of maintaining the security of strategic sea lanes and will aim to improve the strategic interaction between Chinese and Russian forces, strengthen the ability to maintain regional peace and stability, and respond to various challenges in the field of security.