The Chinese president Xi Jinping could make an official visit to Russia this spring, at the invitation of the Russian president Vladimir Putin. The Kremlin leader himself said so, explaining that he ”have no doubts that we will find the opportunity to meet in person. We are waiting for you, dear Mr. President, dear friend, we are waiting for you next spring with a state visit to Moscow”. This was reported by RIA Novosti, citing the videoconference conversation between the Chinese and Russian presidents. Xi’s visit ”would demonstrate to world the strength of Russian-Chinese ties on key issues and would become the main political event of the year in bilateral relations,” Putin said.

”We aim to strengthen cooperation between the Russian and Chinese armed forces,” Putin told the Chinese president. ”A special place in the whole range of Russian-Chinese cooperation is occupied by military and military-technical cooperation, which helps to guarantee the security of our countries and maintain stability in the region”, explained the Russian president.

For Putin, “coordination between Moscow and Beijing in the international arena, including within the framework of the United Nations Security Council, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, the BRICS and the Group of 20, serves to create a world order fair based on international law” and Russia and China, the Kremlin leader said, have the same views on the causes and course of the global geopolitical landscape.