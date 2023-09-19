The Russian president Vladimir Putin will travel to Beijing in October for talks with Chinese leader Xi Jinping. This was announced by Nikolai Patrushev, secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, quoted by the Interfax news agency. “In October, we look forward to in-depth bilateral talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing,” Patrushev said at a meeting in Moscow with Chinese diplomatic chief Wang Yi.

In Beijing, Putin will participate in the third BRI summit, the Belt and Road Initiative as Patrushev specified. ”The Russian head of state will participate in the events of the international Belt and Road forum,” he said, quoted by Ria Novosti. Putin participated in the two previous forums dedicated to the Belt and Road, the New Silk Road, which Chinese President Xi Jinping launched in September 2013