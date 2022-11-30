Russia and China conducted joint air patrols in the Asia-Pacific region, the Russian military announced Wednesday.at a time of tension due to the conflict in Ukraine and rivalry between Beijing and Washington.

The South Korean military, for its part, announced that it deployed its fighter jets after six Russian and two Chinese warplanes entered its air defense zone without warning.

The aircraft left the area and did not violate South Korean airspace, the military added.

According to a statement from the Russian Defense Ministry, a squadron of Russian and Chinese fighters “carried out air patrol over the Sea of ​​Japan and the East China Sea”.

The exercise lasted about eight hours and at some stages of the itinerary, the planes were “escorted by fighters from foreign states,” the Russian ministry explained.

“There was no violation of any airspace,” said the Russian ministry, which stated that the exercise was carried out within the framework of a military cooperation plan between Russia and China and that it is not directed against any country.

Russia hopes to deepen common ground with China as both countries seek to challenge the United States in the global arena.

China has not condemned Russia’s military operation in Ukraine, but despite the “unlimited” friendship it says it has with Moscow, it has refused to support Russia with weapons.

The Asia-Pacific region is a strategic area for both the United States, China and Russia. For its part, the United States is balancing its efforts in Ukraine, where it seeks to respond to Russia’s actions, and its strategy in Asia, where it wants to deter China, especially from any advance on Taiwan.

In this context of intensifying rivalry, the Chinese presidentXi Jinping met with his US counterpart Joe Biden at the G20 summit two weeks ago, where they promised to reduce tensions and work to narrow the gaps between the two powers.

AFP

