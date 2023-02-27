The Russian Defense Ministry said the joint naval exercises between Russia, China and South Africa in the Indian Ocean have ended. Classified with the code name Mosi II, they had started on 17 February. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, during the exercises participants would form a multinational naval task force in a designated area with joint tactical maneuvers, simulating firing at sea mines and using dummy targets. Russia was represented by the frigate Admiral Gorshkov and the tanker Kama, both of the Northern Fleet. The frigate also carried supersonic Zircon missiles, none of which were fired during the exercises. China has sent the guided-missile destroyer Huainan, the frigate Rizhao and a full supply ship Kekexilihu; South Africa sent the SAS frigate Mendi.



