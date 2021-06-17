Yesterday’s meeting with Vladimir Putin in Geneva closes an important European week for Joe Biden. Stabilize the relationship between the two. Defines American priorities: Russia in any case to be involved, the Europeans to be reassured, China to be contained. All in function of this last objective. Starting from a realistic premise and awareness of the critical issues.

The premise, first of all. America has abandoned the illusion that a more prosperous China with a market economy may eventually embrace our values ​​and align with a liberal world order, to which it recognizes neither legitimacy nor advantages. The West’s wager is lost, all that remains is confrontation and therefore the need to strengthen alliances and partnerships.

Hence, the critical issues. Meanwhile, the game of convenience. It is not certain that restoring the value base of transatlantic relations is enough to recreate a community of interests: the perception of the Chinese threat is less accentuated in a Europe that is more vulnerable in its need for advanced technologies and more dependent on exports to Asia for its growth. It is difficult to align Europeans without making them participate in the choices.

The extent of the global challenges, then. From the climate, to pandemics, to development, to Africa, to nuclear proliferation, to geopolitical crises. The United States and Europe share them with the Asian democracies: but they cannot think of facing them without involving China and Russia.

The premise and the critical issues represent the stakes of President Biden’s mission: in search of a new coalition, compact enough to act as a barrier to Beijing, but flexible enough to involve it when necessary. Washington working on strengthening the levee, Europeans working on flexibility. Beyond the symbolic value of the trip – which is perfectly successful, judging by the Chinese reactions – it was the succession of appointments that declined the agenda.

The G7 extended to the partners of Asia to plastically mark the compactness of the West (be it vaccines or infrastructures), in its transatlantic and Asian dimensions held together by America. The NATO Council, to reiterate its relevance (primarily that of the American security guarantee for Europeans) e extend its strategic competence (if not military) to Chinese expansionism and new threats, starting with the cyber one.

The EU-United States format for a first respite on duties and tariffs and to create a mechanism for managing commercial and technological relations (also useful for safely safeguarding supply chains). Finally, bilateral meetings, in particular with Boris Johnson to confirm a post-Brexit anchor for the United Kingdom; with Recep Tayyip Erdogan to contain the heterodoxies with Moscow and in the enlarged Mediterranean; with Vladimir Putin – without giving in too much on interference and values ​​and focusing on arms control – to satisfy his ambitions of status enough in order not to get too close to China.

The sketch of a new structure, the patient reconstruction of a common front, the adaptation of multilateral instruments, with a substantial encirclement of Chinese power in sight. It is too early to say whether this new bet will work. The internal American divisions, the European capacity to assume direct responsibilities at its own borders, the Russian and Turkish consensus requirements made pressing by economic difficulties will influence.

To stay – as a strategic challenge – will be the need for an overall definition of relations with China. It cannot be – as far as it has now become – a collaborative agreement. Rather, it will be a balance of power and hegemony. Biden is right: better gear up in time. And Europe will not be able to avoid taking sides, in harmony with its history and identity. –