Evgheny Prigozhin as Samil Basaev, the Chechen commander also at the head of a private militia trained by Russian special forces and used by Moscow in conflicts where it didn’t want to “show the flag”. “A special force not controlled by the state is a tool to solve problems but it is destined to create new ones. Prigozhin is not Russia’s first Wagner”, explains, in an interview with Adnkronos, Aleksandr Cherkasov, director of the Center for Human Rights Memorial from 2012 to the forced closure of the organization, citing the deployment of Basayev’s forces and units of the Confederation of the Caucasus Mountains in Nagorno Karabakh alongside Azerbaijani forces in 1992 and in Abkhazia between August 1992 and September 1993. Until 1994 when the private militia sided with the Chechens against the Russians, adds Cherkasov, who spent months in Chechnya during that conflict, negotiating the release of prisoners of war, documenting the crimes of war committed by Russian forces.

“In the early 1990s, Moscow used Basaev. The Russian forces trained the fighters. organized the corridors to let them enter Abkhazia, and make them participate in the fighting against the Georgians,” recalls Cherkasov, from Paris, where he moved to June last year, speaking of a reality that he knew firsthand, like all the Memorial activists who in those years began to deal with human rights in the field of the various conflicts open in the post-Soviet area, from Transnistria to Tajikistan, accumulating a “direct knowledge” of events. “These are the stories that Basaev’s fighters told us, himself.”

In 1994, the program was shut down and Basaev “was left out of a job,” adds Cherkasov, who had gravitated towards Memorial as early as 1989. Out of work, as Prigozhin would become after the Defense Ministry mandated the takeover of private militias in the regular structures, the “nationalization” of the militias foreseen by the standard model whereby every successful initiative in Russia is incorporated into the state apparatus, from Mikhail Khodorkovsky’s Yukos to the Regiment of the Immortals.

“Basaev reflected on what to do to decide who to work with. Finally, in November of that year, he understood that he had to take the side of the Chechens. The Russian military in the first Moscow war in Chechnya therefore clashed not with bandits, but with fighters of their own training.” As Prigozhin reflected, who finally launched his “March for justice” towards Moscow on Saturday.

Wagner was organized for exactly the same reason that underpinned operational formations on Russia’s doorstep in the early 1990s: to fight in regions where Moscow did not want to show its direct involvement. In Donbass between 2014 and 2015, in Syria and in various African countries. A private group, but within the GRU’s military intelligence, underlines the activist, recalling that Wagner is registered under the pseudonym of Dmitry Utkin, an officer of the GRU’s special forces (who fought in Chechnya in both wars, ed).

When Putin started the war against Ukraine, in order not to proclaim general mobilization he was forced to use private facilities, and he offered Prigozhin the privilege of recruiting prisoners, used to fight in Soledar, Bakhmut. “They lost a lot of men, but they solved problems that the regular army couldn’t deal with,” adds Cherkasov, recalling Memorial’s recent comparative report on the wars of Russia, Chechnya, Syria and Ukraine, in terms of war crimes and crimes against humanity, from which it emerges that “the mechanism of reproduction of such crimes is systemic impunity”.

Prigozhin, at the head not only of Wagner but also of the small propaganda empire in St. Putin, nationalize effective enterprises”. “The ministry began the ‘run-up’ by recruiting in turn in prisons. And then by imposing the reabsorption of forces. Ramzan Kadyrov was able to accept this, being able to count on his men in the chain of command. Unlike Prigozhin, who does not have a small republic, of its faithful in the apparatuses”.

He was forced into a Zugzwang position (chess term that indicates the compulsion to move even if to his own detriment, ed), in which the only move he had left to make was to launch a revolt. Incidentally, Kadyrov himself emerged in this way to resolve the separatist issue in Chechnya. “And now the biggest problem in the Caucasus for Moscow.”

Finally, Prigozhin obtained the right to keep his only capital, which is Wagner, even if partial because it is not yet clear what the mercenaries stationed abroad will do, albeit in another country, in Belarus. Even Alexander Lukashenko emerges victorious from this situation: he got a private militia on his territory that he can use for internal repressions and he is more independent from Putin.

But with his March, the ‘Putin’s cook’ showed the world the vacuum of authority. Special services, military, governors, nobody organized the resistance, nobody protected the President. As has happened in other minor crises in Russia, such as the 2019 Ekaterinbug protests against the construction of a new Orthodox Church. “There are no responsible and legitimate authorities. Putin has built a mechanism devoid of personalities that can proceed without orders from the Kremlin and assume responsibility. In the several hundred ground kilometers of Prigozhin’s column, the vertical of power did not exist. The structure of the State has proved empty”.

That was not what Prigozhin wanted. The head of Wagner intended to proceed towards Moscow and negotiate at the same time. “In a gamble, with high stakes.” If he had arrived in Moscow, a situation like the one in 1993 would have arisen. He He would have participated in fighting in the city, which his men know how to do, against unmotivated forces. He won his bet. The negotiations concluded before he entered Moscow, before being targeted by the military.

“It could have been worse for Putin. If the head of Wagner had arrived in the capital, we would have seen the police and Rosgvardia in trouble, the mercenaries occupying ministries. In Rostov, it should not be forgotten, the reaction of the population to the occupation was positive. What would have happened in Moscow? They were spared the ending of this film.” On the sequel, Cherkasov, years of work behind him at the Nuclear Energy Institute before dedicating himself completely to Memorial, who recently received an honorary law degree in France, has no answers to give. “I’m not a political scientist.”