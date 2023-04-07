Russia charges US journalist with espionage

the american journalist Evan Gershkovicarrested last week in Russia, He was accused this Friday of “espionage”a charge that the reporter denies and that can get him 20 years in prison, reported the Russian press agencies.

According to the Tass agency, the journalist “categorically” denies the accusations against him.

The president called for the release of US reporter Evan Gershkovich.

Evan GershkovicRussia correspondent for the American daily Wall Street Journalwas arrested last week in Russia.

The Russian federal security service said that arrest allowed him to “thwart illegal activities.” Gershkovich, whom he accuses of “spying for the US government.”

Before joining the Wall Street Journal in 2022, Gershkovich, 31, worked for AFP in Moscow and for The Moscow Times.an English news website.

His arrest takes place in a context of repression in Russia against the press and opponents, which has intensified since the start of the Russian offensive against Ukraine, launched more than a year ago.

