“Russia starting to chair the United Nations Security Council is evidence of the failure of the procedures of world institutions.” This was written on Twitter by the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky, recalling that “yesterday the Russian army killed a five-month-old baby, his parents were injured in one of the hundreds of artillery attacks that the terrorist state carries out everyday”.

“Today the terrorist state has begun to preside over the United Nations Security Council”, said the Ukrainian president, commenting on the beginning of Russia’s monthly rotating presidency of the UN executive: “An absurd and destructive news – he said “. Speaking of the “failure” of global institutions, Zelensky then said that the reform of the United Nations Security Council was “long overdue”.

THE REACTIONS – Previously the Foreign Minister of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba, had called the beginning of the Russian presidency “a slap in the face to the international community”. On Twitter, Kuleba then urged current members of the United Nations Security Council to “counter any Russian attempt to abuse his presidency”. “April’s worst fool,” he wrote, while yesterday he denounced how the Russian presidency “is a strong reminder that something is wrong with the way the architecture of international security works: a state that systematically ruins the peace and international security will preside over the body charged with maintaining them”.

Instead, he speaks “not only of a shame, but of another symbolic defeat of the rules based on the system of international relations”, Andriy Yermak, chief of staff of the Ukrainian presidency. The Kremlin, Yermak recalled, said yesterday that he intends to “exercise all his rights” in the role that Moscow last played in February 2022, just when it launched the invasion of Ukraine. The United States has urged Russia to “behave in a professional manner”, stressing that there is no way it can prevent Moscow from assuming the presidency.

In his post, Yermak also refers to Iran, which celebrates its national day today: “It is very significant that on the day of another terrorist state, Iran, Russia starts chairing the Security Council of the ‘UN”.

The Italian representative at the Palazzo di Vetro, ambassador, expresses caution Maurice Massari, according to which “the importance of the month of Russia’s presidency in the overall equation of the Ukrainian conflict should not be overestimated”. “The monthly rotating presidency is in the rules of the Security Council” of the United Nations, foreseen by rule 18, according to which it takes place in alphabetical order, he explained.

HOW DOES IT WORK – Each of the 15 members of the UN Security Council – 5 permanent and ten on rotation – presides over the body in turn, following the alphabetical order, and there are no codified circumstances, pursuant to the Charter of the United Nations, which they can prevent it. Russia last presided over it in February last year, the month it launched the war in Ukraine.

He returns to preside over it from today, while Vladimir Putin has in the meantime received an arrest warrant from the International Criminal Court for the forced deportation of Ukrainian children and has announced the deployment of tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus.

THE SCENARIOS – Despite the paradoxical situation, according to analysts there are more disadvantages than benefits for Moscow. “I think people are seeing it the wrong way. I think it should be understood that this month is more of a headache than a boon for the Russians,” Richard Gowan, the United Nations director for international crisis, told The Voice of America. Group – If they try to use the presidency to try to make trouble for the Ukrainians, or to push their war narrative, they will only get a huge backlash.”

The rotating presidency does not envisage special prerogatives, but the Russian ambassador to the UN, Vasili Nebenzia, has put his hands forward, arguing that this will allow him to “supervise” some debates, including that on arms control. This will raise the need for “a new world order” to “replace the unipolar order,” he told TASS.

“Unfortunately, Russia is a permanent member of the Security Council, so there is no practical legal way to prevent” it from exercising the rotating presidency, commented White House spokeswoman Karin Jean-Pierre, convinced that Moscow he will take advantage of this to “spread disinformation” and justify the invasion of Ukraine.

Meanwhile Russia will present its work program on Monday. Among the meetings already on the agenda, a ministerial-level debate chaired by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on the defense of the UN Charter, which Moscow is accused of continuing to violate due to its aggression against Ukraine, and one on the subject of deportation of Ukrainian children in Russia, which was already planned before the arrest warrant issued against Putin.