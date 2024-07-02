Russia | Chairman of the Defense Committee Jukka Kopra denies Pekka Tover’s claim: “Finland is not at war with Russia”

Russia|“The official truth is that there is no immediate military threat to Finland,” says the chairman of the parliament’s defense committee, Kopra.

Parliamentary chairman of the defense committee Jukka Kopra (kok) denies the member of parliament elected as MEP Pekka Toverin (kok)’s claim that Finland is at war with Russia.

The comrade told about his understanding of the war in the beginning message service in X on Saturday while writing about the government’s conversion law. The comrade thinks that the opponents of the law do not seem to understand the times in which we live now. In the same context, he said that Finland is at war with Russia.

In an interview with HS on Monday, Toveri repeated his view that Finland is at war with Russia.

“Now there is a new way of waging war, not a traditional war. However, we are at war because Russia is doing everything to influence us”, Toveri said to HS.

Comrade party colleague Kopra is so far the only key member of the coalition who decides on defense issues, who has publicly commented on Tover’s views.

“The official truth is that there is no immediate military threat to Finland. Finland is not at war with Russia. Russia does hybrid influence, but its explicit purpose and effort is to keep the actions at such a level that the threshold of war is not crossed,” Kopra tells HS.

Kopra says that we could talk about the different forms of hybrid influence for two days. He says there is clear evidence of Russia’s hybrid influence.

Is it a problem that the war rhetoric used by Tover dispels the perception of war?

“Of course, a member of parliament – or whether Toveri is an MEP now – must have the right to speak. In that sense, I don’t want to criticize him. However, I refrain from a strict interpretation in such a serious matter. According to it, there is no immediate military threat to Finland, and we are not at war, but we have to prepare for that as well, and hybrid influence takes place.”

Did Toveri play into Russia’s pocket with his statement?

“Russia interprets everything according to its own will and purposefully. I don’t see such a problem. We need to be able to have a conversation, and we need to be able to say things like this out loud. I believe that people know how to interpret the conversation and draw their own conclusions.”

Friend referred to the Russian way of speaking in his speech. In his opinion, it has been talked about for another decade in Russia that war is fought in ways other than armed

“Russia plans, prepares and carries out sabotage all over Europe on a large scale. For example, weapons depots have been blown up, assassinations have been carried out, cables have been cut, and there are constant information wars and cyber attacks. In addition, the West is threatened with nuclear weapons, refugee weapons are used, GPS jamming is done and so on. And this is constantly accelerating,” Toveri explained his position to HS on Monday.