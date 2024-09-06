Russian dictator Vladimir Putin during the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, in the far east of the country, on Wednesday (4) | Photo: EFE/EPA/VYACHESLAV PROKOFYEV/SPUTNIK/KREMLIN POOL

Russian regime spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday (6) that censorship and other restrictions are justified in his country as a “state of war” is in effect.

“In the state of war in which we find ourselves, restrictions are justified, just as censorship is justified, there is no reason to hide this,” Peskov said in an interview with Russia’s official news agency. TASS.

The spokesperson stressed that when this deadline is exceeded, there must be “freedom of information”.

“We are in a state of war. But when the war ends, and all wars end in peace, there must be full freedom of information,” he assured.

Russia, which calls its invasion of Ukraine a “special military operation,” has not formally declared a state of war, so there is no justification for the ongoing censorship in the country.

Peskov added that Moscow has not set a deadline to conclude its war that it launched in Ukraine on February 24, 2022, since the important thing is to “achieve its goals”, which Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has defined as “demilitarization” and “denazification” of the neighboring country.

“We have to provide insurance for our future generations. We have to guarantee them security, predictability and a new security structure on our continent,” the spokesperson explained.