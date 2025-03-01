

The first to react in Russia to the show in the White House have been precisely the toughest in their usual diatribes against Ukraine and have taken the opportunity to attack Zelenski. The spokeswoman of the Foreign Ministry, María Zajárova, said in Telegram that «I think Zelenski’s biggest lie, of all his lies, It has been his statement in the White House that the kyiv regime was alone in 2022without support. How Trump and Vance contained them and did not slapped that scoundrel is a miracle of moderation.

In his opinion, «Zelenski’s words that the US will face problems They are a threat, a hint of kyiv’s terrorist methods ». More ruthless was the declaration of the number two of the Russian Security Council and former president of the country, Dmitri Medvedev, also in Telegram: «Trump told the Cocainómano clown for the first time: The regime of kyiv is playing with World War III. And the insolent pig received a sonora slap by the owners of the pigsty ».

The emissary for ‘special matters’ of the Foreign Ministry told the Russian agency Tass that «Zelenski has not understood what status he was in the White House. That is why he received a tough Trump reprimand, which will have no less serious consequences for Ukraine ». Kirill Dmiteriev, director of the Russian Investment Fund and one of the Russian negotiators in Russian-American conversations held in Saudi Arabia also gave his opinion. “Historic” the ballotae in the White House “.

From Ukraine, the first reactions also occurred. Thus the prime minister, Denis Shmigal, said that peace with Russia without security guarantees “is not possible”, after the extraordinary dispute between President Zelenski and US President Donald Trump. «Zelenski is right. Peace is not possible without guarantees. A high fire without guarantees is the way to the Russian occupation of the entire European continent, ”said Shmigal on Channel X.