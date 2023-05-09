Today, Tuesday, the Russian capital, Moscow, witnessed a military parade marking the 78th anniversary of victory in the Great Patriotic War (1941-1945).
Russian President Vladimir Putin attended the central parade, which started at 10 am in the Red Square, along with a number of heads of state.
In his speech, Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated veterans and Russian citizens on Victory Day.
More than ten thousand personnel and 125 pieces of equipment will participate in the military parade, and it is expected that they will include “Tiger” and “Typhoon-O” armored vehicles, “S-400” air defense missile systems, and “BTR” armored personnel carriers. 82A, tactical operational missiles “Iskander-M”, mobile ground-based missile systems “Yaris”, as well as new “Boomerang” armored personnel carriers.
The celebrations conclude with the launch of fireworks in the evening, which decorate the sky of the capital, Moscow, and all of Russia.
