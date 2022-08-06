The professional holiday of all railway workers is celebrated annually in Russia on the first Sunday of August. In 2022, August 7th became a holiday date. Historian Natalia Zinovich told Izvestia about the history of the Day of the Railwayman.

“The Day of the Railway Worker was established back in 1896, in honor of the birthday of Nicholas I, who began the construction of railways in Russia. But after 1917 the holiday was forgotten. The railroad workers themselves revived this day 20 years later. This has already been timed to exceed the plan for transportation. In the 36th year, the day of the professional holiday of railway workers was established, ”the specialist said.

Traditions on the occasion of the Railwaymen’s Day

It is difficult to overestimate the importance of the work of railway workers. It is difficult for a modern person to imagine his life without the opportunities that the railway gave us – the transportation of passengers and goods over long distances. However, this would not have been possible without the efforts of numerous workers, whose work is customarily honored on Railwaymen’s Day.

On this occasion, various festive events are held throughout Russia with the participation of industry workers, students and teachers of specialized educational institutions. So, the charity run in the Moscow Luzhniki sports complex has already become a tradition. All funds raised go to the Life Line fund for saving seriously ill children.

In addition, festive concerts are held in honor of the railway workers, where they are awarded certificates and thanks.

On August 2, Russia celebrated the professional holiday of the military personnel of the Airborne Forces. Izvestia wrote about the history and traditions of the holiday. Read about what other holidays are celebrated in Russia in the summer of 2022 in the Izvestia article.