One year after the Russian annexation of regions such as Donetsk, Kherson, Lugansk and Zaporozhye, Russian President Vladimir Putin assured that the populations of these areas “made the decision to join the homeland”, after elections held in early September and highly questioned by the international community. In unison, the Ukrainian armed forces reported having shot down at least 30 Russian drones that were targeting the Vinitsia region, in the center of the country.

While a massive concert was organized in Moscow’s Red Square, which Putin did not attend, to commemorate the year of annexation of the territories occupied by the Russian army, the president insisted in a celebratory statement that the seizure of the Donbass regions had been “in full conformity with international standards”.

This September 30 marks the first anniversary of the referendum held in the eastern border area of ​​Ukraine, organized by Russian authorities, where the population of that area supposedly expressed their desire to separate from Kiev and join Moscow, although the exercise has been criticized on multiple occasions by the United Nations, appealing to the lack of transparency and impartiality in the organization.

The head of European diplomacy, Josep Borrell, made reference to the event through a video filmed in the Ukrainian province of Odessa, where the European High Representative stated that one year had passed since the “illegal annexation” of the eastern regions by part of Russia, in addition to reiterating the European Union’s support for the Ukrainian forces.

“Odessa is a beautiful historic city. It should be making headlines for its vibrant culture and spirit. Instead, it marks the news as a frequent target of Putin’s war,” said the high representative of the European Union for foreign affairs on his account. of X.

A year has passed since Russia’s illegal annexation of Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia & Kherson. Ukraine has every right to defend itself against the Russian aggression and regain full control of its territory. The EU stands with Ukraine for as long as it takes. — Josep Borrell Fontelles (@JosepBorrellF) September 30, 2023



Ukrainian air defenses repel Russian drones, but attacks continue with intensity

The Russian war effort continues to deal serious blows to Ukrainian territory. Kiev’s air defense forces reported having shot down 30 of 40 Iranian-made Russian drones in the center and south of the territory, especially in the Vinitsia region, where most of the shootdowns were concentrated.

“At night, the enemy carried out another drone attack on the territory of Ukraine. Shahed-131/136 drones were fired from Cape Chauda on the occupied Crimean peninsula, mainly against the southern regions,” said said military institution through a statement to the public.

On the other hand, the head of the military administration of the southern region of Zaporizhia, Yuri Malashko, reported that five people were injured as a result of two Russian missile attacks in the area. In addition to the serious damage to the infrastructure in the region, only one of the affected individuals was reportedly transferred to a medical center.

Outside Ukraine, Romania’s Ministry of National Defense revealed that its radars recorded a “possible unauthorized entry” into Romanian airspace at night, while Russia attacked various Ukrainian towns near its border, placing special emphasis on the signals detected in the Romanian city of Gati, where an alert protocol was initiated among the inhabitants.

“At the moment, no object has been identified that has fallen from the airspace over the national territory,” stated the Romanian Ministry in a statement, also ruling out any emergency in its airspace, which is also protected by NATO forces, Bucharest being a member of the alliance.

Ukraine as a “great military center”: Zelensky

During a conference held on Ukrainian territory with more than 250 international arms companies, Volodymyr Zelensky expressed his interest in turning Ukraine into “a great military center” with the cooperation of the main Western arms producers. The president emphasized the need to improve its anti-aircraft systems, its ballistic arsenal, drones and simple ammunition.

FILE – British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy meet with Ukrainian troops being trained to command Challenger 2 tanks at a military facility in Lulworth, Dorset, Britain, Wednesday, February 8, 2023. © via Reuters / Pool

“Ukraine is in a phase of the defense marathon in which it is very important, critical, to move forward without retreating. The results of the front line are necessary daily,” Zelensky mentioned before the military industry executives of countries such as the United States. United States, Germany, United Kingdom, Turkey and France.

Since the start of the counteroffensive in early July, kyiv has only managed to recapture control of approximately a dozen towns that were in Russian hands and still control around 18% of Ukrainian territory.

With Reuters, EFE and AP