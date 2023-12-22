Residential building damaged after ballistic missile attack in Kiev, Ukraine | Photo: EFE/EPA/OLEG PETRASYUK

The Russian Army organized a new night attack with more than 20 drones against districts of Kiev, in the early hours of this Friday (22). According to authorities in the Ukrainian capital, two people were injured and several residential buildings were destroyed. One of the victims was receiving treatment in a hospital.

The Ukrainian Air Force said it shot down 24 of the 28 drones identified in the attack. On Telegram, Kiev Mayor Vitali Klitschko said that one of the devices hit an apartment block in the Solomyanskyi district, causing a fire on the upper floors.

Ukraine's Southern Command reported that an infrastructure facility dedicated to grain storage in the Odessa region was affected by Moscow's new incursion, the sixth of its kind against Kiev carried out in December alone.