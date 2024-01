Ukrainian Air Force said 37 missiles and 3 drones were launched by Russian military

The Ukrainian Air Force announced this Saturday (13 January 2024) that Russia carried out attacks against its territory. According to the corporation, 37 missiles and 3 drones were launched by Russia. “The enemy carried out an offensive using guided cruise, aeroballistic, ballistic, aviation, anti-aircraft missiles and UAVs. [Veículo Aéreo Não Tripulado]“said in statement on Telegram. According to information from Reutersair defenses shot down Russian missiles in at least 5 regions of Ukraine, such as Dnipro and Chernihiv.