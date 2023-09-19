How did you feel about the content of this article?

President Vladimir Putin’s government claimed the aim of the simulation was to train Russian forces to protect the country’s shipping lanes in the Arctic Ocean. | Photo: EFE/EPA/MIKHAIL METZEL/SPUTNIK/KREMLIN

Russia carried out a military exercise this Monday (18) with around 10,000 soldiers and in which it fired cruise missiles at targets that simulated enemy ships in the far east of the country, in the seas that separate it from the American state of Alaska.

According to information from the Russian Ministry of Defense, published by Reuters, the exercises took place on the Chukotka peninsula and in the Chukchi and Bering seas, and were supervised by Admiral Nikolai Yevmenov, commander-in-chief of the Russian Navy.

The ministry added that the exercise covered missiles launched from land, ships and submarines and included around 10,000 military personnel, as well as planes and helicopters.

The Russian government claimed the aim was to train the armed forces to protect the country’s shipping lanes in the Arctic Ocean.

However, the exercise drew attention due to its scale and proximity to the territory of the United States, the main supplier of military, humanitarian and financial aid to Ukraine since the start of the war triggered by the Russian invasion in February last year.