Timothy Snyder is an American historian specializing in Central and Eastern Europe. Born in Dayton, Ohio, 54 years ago, he is a professor at Yale University and one of the leading experts on European history. In his work, the books stand out Lands of blood: Europe between Hitler and Stalin (Galaxia Gutenberg, 2011), which earned him the Hannah Arendt Prize for Political Thought (2013) and Black earth. The Holocaust as history and warning (Galaxia Gutenberg, 2015), as well as the book co-written with historian Tony Judt Thinking about the 20th century (Taurus, 2012). In About tyranny and The path to unfreedom (Galaxia Gutenberg, 2018), focuses on the most recent history to warn us about the dangers of the current antidemocratic drift.

Snyder, who has written for The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal and The Guardian, among other media, gave this interview at the Ukraine House on the Promenade in Davos, the central street of the Swiss town, during the Economic Forum. World. In it he addresses the war in that country, about which he says that “Russia cannot win if kyiv's allies behave sensibly”; the state of democracy, for which it considers that citizens must show an “everyday existential commitment”; and the future of humanity with the advent of new technologies. “It's a bit taboo to say it, but we are becoming less and less intelligent,” she believes.

Wars are battles that do not depend only on ability, but also on will. How do you see the struggle of wills between the main actors in the conflict in Ukraine. How do you see the attitude of the European Union (EU) towards the invasion of Ukraine?



I believe that European leaders have correctly thought about this war in historical terms, that they are right to make comparisons with the 1930s and to believe that this is a moment that determines the future of the European Union. It is a challenge not only for European countries, but for the idea of ​​the EU.

Yevgeny Prigozhin, leader of the Wagner mercenary group, who allegedly died after a plane crash. He attempted a coup against Putin.

How do you see the United States, with the meandering isolationist sentiment within the Republican Party?



There is a clear majority among our elected representatives to support Ukraine. And there is also a very clear majority in our population. The problem is the system; It is very difficult to pass laws. The EU expects Ukraine to pass 250 laws this year. I would be happy if my Congress approved two this year. There is a problem with the political system, supported by a small but determined group of Republicans who, in my opinion, are actively opposed to this because they are essentially sympathetic to Putin-style systems.

Let's talk about Putin. Data from SIPRI (Stockholm International Peace Research Institute) indicate that Russia invests 35% of its public spending on war. How long will Putin be able to sustain this level of effort?



I'm going to relate the question to the EU and the United States, because, as you suggest, the level of budgetary commitment that Russia maintains tells us how the war can end. What is the percentage for the United States? It is in the order of 5% of our defense budget. If we all doubled the budget, this war would be over. Russia cannot win this war, as long as Ukraine's allies behave sensibly.

Putin recently suffered a revolt led by Yevgeny Prigozhin, but managed to overcome it. How do you see his ability to stay in power?



It will seem stable until it all goes away. And it will be unpredictable until it happens. That's what dictatorships are like. But Prigozhin's attempted coup proved a couple of things. One is that when a change of power occurs in Russia it will be done the Russian way and will have nothing to do with us. The other is that this episode tells us something about the negotiations with Putin. Prigozhin negotiated with him, he had a deal and Putin killed him. It is worth remembering when some tell Ukrainians that they must negotiate with Putin. There is no one with whom you can seriously negotiate there.