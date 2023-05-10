Russian President Putin canceled the visa regime for Georgian citizens from May 15

Russian President Vladimir Putin has canceled the visa regime for Georgian citizens since May 15. Document published on the official Internet portal of legal information.

Now, tourists from Georgia arriving in the Russian Federation for up to 90 days will no longer have to apply for visas.

“To establish that from May 15, 2023, citizens of Georgia enter the Russian Federation and leave the Russian Federation without issuing visas on the basis of valid documents proving their identity,” the document says.

Related materials:

At the same time, it is noted that the need to obtain an entry permit remains for Georgians who come to Russia to study or earn money, as well as for those who plan to stay in the country for more than 90 calendar days.

Earlier it became known that Georgia temporarily restricted the entry of cars from Russia at the customs checkpoint “Kazbegi – Upper Lars”. It is clarified that the repair work began on May 5, completion dates are not yet known.