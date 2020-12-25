Russia canceled the early stage of the Unified State Exam (USE) in 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic. This was stated by the head of the Ministry of Education Sergei Kravtsov. His words are quoted in Telegram-channel “Big Break”.

The main stage of the exam will take place in person with the observance of the measures of epidemiological safety, as in this year.

31 May the main stage of the exam will begin in 2021

The USE campaign is scheduled to end on July 2 in 2021.

To obtain a certificate of secondary general education, graduates who do not plan to enter a university, instead of the USE, need to pass the state final exam in two subjects: Russian language and mathematics. The state final exam is not such a strict form of final certification as the Unified State Exam Sergey Kravtsov head of the Ministry of Education

This exam is scheduled to take place from 24 to 28 May.

In addition, the USE in mathematics of the basic level is canceled – it is chosen by graduates entering the humanities or not applying to the university.

Pupils of the ninth grade will receive certificates based on the results of the Basic State Exam (OGE) in Russian language and mathematics. They will not have to hand over elective subjects in 2021.

The final interview for ninth-graders will be held on March 10 and May 17 in person, if the epidemiological situation allows, Kravtsov said.

Earlier it was reported that the final essay for 11th grade students, which is admission to the exam, was postponed to April 5, 2021. Additional dates were set for April 21 and May 5. Initially, students were supposed to write an essay on December 2.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the exam for graduates of Russian schools had to be postponed twice. It was also decided that during the pandemic, the USE will be taken only by applicants to the university. As a result, after all the transfers, the last stage of the exam took place 26 July. The timing of the admission campaign at universities has also been shifted so that applicants have time to submit documents.

Graduates who passed the exam in 2020 could be in the exam point without masks and gloves, while the organizers were obliged to wear personal protective equipment to prevent coronavirus. Despite the organizational difficulties, it was decided to conduct exams in the traditional format. According to the head of Rosobrnadzor, it was not possible to hold the USE at home for all graduates. He noted that there is no technology in Russia yet that would allow it to be done.

Despite the postponement of the USE and the transition of schoolchildren to distance learning, in 2020 the average score increased. The best graduates passed literature (average score – 60, 4.95 points higher than in 2016). This is followed by history (51.7) and geography (55.3). Grades in such disciplines as specialized mathematics, computer science, Russian, physics and social studies also improved.