Apparently, Russia is ready for the Ukraine war to be condemned at the G20 summit. Details are leaking out in advance. The news ticker.

Group of 20 gathers: On the 15th and 16th of November the G20-Summit held.

G20 summit marked by the Ukraine war: The meeting of the leading economic nations is overshadowed by Ukraine conflict.

Before G20 summit: Biden and Xi Jinping meet

+++ 5:28 p.m.: Russia has apparently shown willingness to include a passage condemning the war against Ukraine in the final declaration of the G20 summit. According to a Western diplomat, the Russian attack is clearly described as a war and not as a special military operation, as Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin normally does.

Russia’s approval of the draft text is seen as a possible sign that Moscow can no longer even count on the support of its powerful partner China when it comes to Ukraine in the G20 group. Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov had previously indicated that Russia would make concessions. Putin’s representative at the summit said in a video from his ministry that the final declaration would be accepted.

Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has already arrived in Bali. © Sonny Tumbelaka/AFP

“This year we also experienced the war in Ukraine, which further affected the global economy,” says the draft, which the chief negotiators of the Group of Large Economic Nations (G20) agreed on. According to the evening’s report, Russia also accepted that the final declaration quoted from a United Nations resolution on the war. In this, the war is sharply condemned and Russia is asked to withdraw its troops. Putin’s chief negotiator is also said to have agreed that the use of nuclear weapons should be described as inadmissible in the final declaration.

G20 summit “still going to be a tough ride”: Scholz landed in Bali

+++ 3:58 p.m.: Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) has arrived in Bali for the G20 summit. He landed on Monday evening (November 14, local time) on the Indonesian holiday island, where the heads of state and government of leading economic powers are discussing, among other things, the consequences of Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine. Scholz had previously visited Vietnam and Singapore on his four-day trip to Asia. Before he left for Bali, he said he expected difficult negotiations at the summit. “It’s going to be a tough ride.”

Before G20 summit: positive signal from Biden and Xi?

+++ 2.47 p.m.: After around three hours, the eagerly awaited meeting between US President Joe Biden and China’s head of state and party leader Xi Jinping came to an end. This was announced by the White House. Biden and Xi spoke on the Indonesian island of Bali ahead of the start of the G20 summit. The news station CNN interpreted the duration of the meeting as a possible positive signal that could emerge from the meeting. It had previously been assumed that the meeting would only last around two hours.

The G20: The most important industrialized and emerging countries in one group View photo gallery

G20 summit: Biden and Xi meet

+++ 12.59 p.m.: US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping met before the start of the G20 summit in Indonesia. The two politicians met on Monday (November 14) on the Indonesian holiday island of Bali. Since Biden’s election victory two years ago, they had called each other several times, but had not seen each other in person. Xi and Biden greeted each other with a handshake while smiling.

At the start of the meeting, which was scheduled to last several hours, Xi said the relationship “faces a lot of challenges”. “As leaders of two great countries, we must lead the way (…) as we move forward.” The world is experiencing changes such as mankind has never seen. He was ready for a “frank and deep” conversation. Biden emphasized that the competition between the two countries should not become a conflict. The US and China have a “responsibility” to manage their differences and find areas of cooperation.

G20 summit: Lavrov in hospital? Health confusion

Update from Monday, November 14, 11:07 a.m.: According to a media report, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov was hospitalized after his arrival in Indonesia. As three Indonesian government officials told the news agency AP announced that Lavrov had complained of heart problems. He was taken to the Sanglah Hospital in the provincial capital Denpasar, it said. Explosive: The officials were not authorized to discuss the matter publicly.

The Russian Foreign Ministry dismissed the report. “We are here with Sergey Viktorovich in Indonesia and read the ticker and can’t believe our eyes,” said ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova from Bali. This is now the highest form of fakes, she said.

These states are members of the G20

Argentina

Australia

Brazil

China

Germany

France

Great Britain

India

Indonesia

Italy

Japan

Canada

Mexico

Russia

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

South Korea

Turkey

United States

European Union

G20 summit: Indonesia demands leniency towards Russia

First report from Monday, November 14th: Nusa Dua – In the West, criticism of Russia and Putin’s war against the Ukraine not off. According to a report, Indonesia, the host country of the forthcoming G20 summit, is working behind the scenes to calm the discordant voices from the West. Apparently, the Southeast Asian country is concerned that there might not be a joint final declaration.

political According to Indonesian politicians, Western leaders are demanding concessions on how far they want to go in criticizing Russia. Three diplomats familiar with the matter told the news platform. Accordingly, Indonesia absolutely wants to prevent the G20 meeting taking place in Bali from ending without a jointly drafted declaration.

G20 summit: Indonesian President wants to record “personal success”.

Indonesian representatives are said to have put pressure on American, European, Australian, Canadian and Japanese officials – according to the report, President Joko Widodo also lobbied for a more lenient treatment of Moscow. The West should regarding the Ukraine war allow a certain “flexibility”. Widodo considers it a “personal success” if a G20 declaration can be reached, one of the diplomats said political.

Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin will not take part in the meeting of the leading industrial and emerging countries. According to the head of protocol at the Russian embassy in Indonesia, Putin could “virtually” attend the G20 summit. “President Putin’s program is still being worked out,” she told the news agency AFP.

Russia’s head of state Putin not in Bali

If you had participated Wladimir Putin face severe criticism. After the recent military defeats of his army, the time for a clash with his western opponents would have been particularly unfavorable from his point of view.

The Russian President will be represented by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who has already arrived in Indonesia. Russia’s state media released a video showing Lavrov getting off his plane in Bali after dark on Sunday evening (November 13, local time) and being greeted with a performance by Indonesian dancers. The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy wants to make a video address to the meeting in the resort town of Nusa Dua. (tvd/dpa/AFP)