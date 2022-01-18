The White House considered this Tuesday that Russia is in a position to launch an attack against Ukraine “at any moment” and warned that the current situation is “extremely dangerous”.

The US government spokeswoman, Jen Psaki, said in her daily press conference that in this scenario “no option is off the table” for her country, if Russia decides to invade Ukrainian territory.

Psaki assured that the US government has information indicating that Russia is preparing to evacuate families from its embassy in Ukraine and has been doing so since the end of December.

The US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, travels to Europe on Tuesday, where he will visit Kiev and Berlin on a tour that will culminate on Friday in Geneva with a meeting with his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, to reduce tension and continue with the diplomatic path. .

Psaki stressed that it is the decision of Russian President Vladimir Putin whether to resolve this crisis with diplomacy or “suffer severe economic consequences.”

In this regard, the spokeswoman pointed out that the US government is still considering whether to keep the certification process for the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline on hold, as Germany has done, since it is an “important and credible piece” to use against Russia at this time.

Despite the fact that the US government insists on the diplomatic path with Russia, the Pentagon spokesman, John Kirby, stated this Tuesday in an appearance before the media that the US continues to observe a strong Russian military presence around the eastern and northern border of Ukraine.

“There is no indication that the Russians are ready for a (military) de-escalation,” Kirby said. Kirby repeated the White House’s warning that there will be economic consequences for Moscow if it intervenes in Ukraine, adding that Washington would be willing “in a positive way” to respond to any request from NATO for capabilities, support and resources, in the event of a hypothetical Russian invasion.

EFE