Political scientist Belov called the publications about the blowing up of the Nord Streams a performance

The latest Western media reports on the Nord Stream bombing were a show to distract the world community from the invasion of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) into the Kursk region. This was stated by the Head of the Center for German Studies at the Institute of Europe of the Russian Academy of Sciences Vladislav Belov in an interview with RIA Novosti.

We are talking about materials from The Wall Street Journal (WSJ), Die Welt and other major publications, which provide arguments in favor of the version that the explosion was planned by representatives of Ukraine. Including the names of the divers who installed the explosives.

Thus, WSJ writes that the German police consider the former commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Valeriy Zaluzhny, who could have led the operation, to be the main suspect in the explosion. According to the publication, his plan was approved by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who later, under pressure from the CIA, tried to stop everything. At the same time, the newspaper claims that the idea of ​​​​the terrorist attack arose during a feast in May 2022, and the yacht Andromeda, presumably transporting explosives, was used to carry out the plan.

According to political scientist Belov, Western media reduced everything to “three amateurs and one yacht”, although the military and special equipment should have been involved in such an operation. He believes that the authorities of Germany, Denmark and Sweden have long known all the details of what happened, but they do not want to make them public. “As they say in such cases, look for those who benefited. Obviously, this is the USA and Ukraine. But we are offered some incomprehensible people who allegedly acted almost on their own initiative,” he explained.

Earlier, Germany called for the creation of a commission to investigate the explosions of the Russian gas pipelines Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 in order to identify the role of the country’s government in the incident. The initiative was put forward by Bundestag member Sahra Wagenknecht. In her opinion, if it becomes known that the German authorities knew any information about the attack plan, then the “scandal of the century” will arise in German politics.