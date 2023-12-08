Polyansky called the US blocking of the Gaza resolution a death sentence for thousands of Palestinians

First Deputy Permanent Representative of Russia to the UN Dmitry Polyansky called the US decision to block the draft resolution of the Security Council of the international organization on the Gaza Strip a death sentence for thousands of Palestinians. His words lead RIA News.

“Once again, cynically blocking the call for a ceasefire in the Palestinian-Israeli conflict zone, our colleagues from the United States, before our very eyes, sentenced thousands more, if not tens of thousands of civilians in Palestine and Israel, including women and children, as well as tortured UN staff will help them,” the diplomat emphasized.

He called the day of the vote on the draft resolution “one of the darkest days” in the history of the Middle East. Polyansky said that one can say beautiful words about democracy, peace and security as much as one wants, but the world sees the real price at the moment when two members of the UN Security Council chose to remain “accomplices” in Israel’s actions.

The United States blocked a draft resolution of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the UN Security Council on the Gaza Strip. 13 members of the Security Council voted for the adoption of the document, but the United States vetoed the project. Great Britain abstained from voting.