Polyansky: The US blocking the ceasefire in Gaza has taken the UN Security Council hostage

Russia’s First Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Dmitry Polyansky said that the US, which is blocking “any action” in favor of a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, has taken the organization’s Security Council hostage. His words are quoted by RIA Novosti.

Polyansky called the UN hostages of the US and emphasized that due to Washington’s connivance with Israel, the UN Security Council has still not formed a “clear reaction” to the escalation of the crisis in the Middle East.

“I will say more: 14 members of the Security Council, in essence, have found themselves hostages of the United States, blocking any actions in favor of an immediate ceasefire,” he noted.

On August 9, the leaders of Qatar, Egypt and the United States expressed their readiness in a statement to present a final proposal for a ceasefire in Gaza and the release of hostages. They called on Israel and Hamas to resume talks on August 15 in Doha or Cairo.