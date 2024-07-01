Military expert Litovkin: Kyiv hopes to redeploy Russian troops to the borders of Belarus

Kyiv is announcing the deployment of the Ukrainian army to the Belarusian border in the hope of provoking the transfer of Russian troops by pulling them away from the most deplorable areas of the front for the Armed Forces of the Republic (AFU). Retired captain Viktor Litovkin called this a ploy, reports NEWS.ru.

“Kyiv also wants to show that not only Moscow is an aggressor, but also Minsk. A kind of political game,” the military expert added.

Litovkin expressed confidence that Belarus does not plan to enter into an armed conflict with Ukraine.

Earlier, the first deputy head of the Belarusian Ministry of Defense, Chief of the General Staff Pavel Muraveiko spoke about the accumulation of Ukrainian special forces on the border. According to the first deputy chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs Alexei Chepa, Russia will provide comprehensive assistance to the Belarusian people in the event of aggression against them.