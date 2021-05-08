Gennady Kuzmin, Russia’s Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN, called on the international community to save children from the Al-Hol refugee camp in northeastern Syria, writes RIA News…

He recalled that in accordance with international law, including the Convention on the Rights of the Child, states are obliged to repatriate their citizens, as well as to take action to prevent the children of citizens from becoming stateless.

According to Kuzmin, states must take responsibility for protecting these children and ensuring their safe return home.

The Deputy Permanent Representative stressed that the Russian authorities are actively involved in the return to their homeland of children from countries that are in a state of armed conflict.

Earlier, the press service of the children’s ombudsman Anna Kuznetsova said that all Russian children were rescued from Iraqi prisons, and the work on their return was completed.

The operation to return children from prisons in Iraq and Syria has been going on for several years. The fact that about nine thousand militants from the countries of the former USSR are fighting in Syria was announced by President Vladimir Putin in 2017. Because of this, over the past few years, more than a thousand women and children have been removed from Russia, whose husbands and fathers were recruited by terrorists.