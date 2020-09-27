Moscow appealed to the participants in the conflict in the Nagorno-Karabakh zone with an appeal to immediately cease fire and begin negotiations to stabilize the situation, follows from statements Russian Foreign Ministry.

According to the Russian diplomatic service, intensive shelling is currently taking place along the line of contact. It is noted that there are reports of losses from both sides – Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Earlier, the Federation Council also called on the parties to the conflict to start negotiations. To resolve this situation, there is the Minsk Group, reminded Deputy Chairman of the Committee on International Affairs Vladimir Dzhabarov, adding that none of the conflicts should be resolved on the battlefield.

On Sunday, Baku and Yerevan accused each other of starting hostilities on the territory of the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic. It was reported that fire was opened on settlements, including Stepanakert, the capital of Karabakh. According to preliminary data, there are killed and wounded among the civilian population.

In this regard, the head of Karabakh Arayik Harutyunyan announced the introduction of martial law, as well as the general mobilization of persons over 18 years old. In addition, the Armenian authorities announced the introduction of martial law, and a general mobilization of the reserve was announced in the country.

In turn, Turkey declared its support for the Azerbaijani side, while condemning the actions of Armenia. The Turkish authorities called on the international community to provide assistance to stabilize the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.