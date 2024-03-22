The Russian Foreign Ministry appealed this Friday (22) to the international community to condemn the attack carried out by a group of armed men in a shopping center on the outskirts of Moscow.

“The entire international community is obliged to condemn this horrible crime,” said María Zakharova, spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on her Telegram channel.

The diplomat highlighted that Russia has received numerous phone calls with firm condemnations of the “bloody attack” that took place “before the eyes of all humanity”.

Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin and the Federal Security Service (FSB) reported the deaths of several people in the shooting that occurred shortly before a rock concert in the city of Krasnogorsk.

“Today at (…) Crocus City Hall a terrible tragedy occurred. My condolences to the families of the dead,” Sobyanin wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to Russian agencies, in the attack carried out with automatic weapons, at least 40 people died, to which more than a hundred were injured.

In videos posted on Telegram by show participants, it is possible to see what appear to be several bodies inside the Crocus City Hall shopping mall.

The shots were fired by at least three people dressed in camouflage clothing at the Crocus City Hall shopping center, where an explosion then occurred and a fire broke out, according to Russian news agency RIA Novosti.

Western embassies in Russia had warned of possible terrorist attacks in that country, warnings that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin considered “an attempt to intimidate and destabilize our society.”

“Let me remind you of the recent and frankly provocative statements by a number of Western official structures about the possibility of terrorist attacks in Russia. This all looks like open blackmail and an attempt to intimidate and destabilize our society,” Putin said this week during a meeting with senior FSB staff.

A week before the Russian presidential elections, March 15-17, several Western embassies warned of possible terrorist attacks in Russia.

The first legation to issue a warning to its citizens was the representation of the United States, which two years ago also warned its citizens about the imminence of war in Ukraine just days before its start.

According to a message on the US embassy website, extremist groups had “imminent plans to attack” large concentrations of people on Russian territory in the coming days.

The UK embassy also cited this warning on its website and assured that it was closely monitoring this information.

Later, other embassies, such as those of Germany, the Netherlands and Latvia, asked their citizens to take extreme security measures due to the risk of attacks in Russia.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov said Putin was assessing the situation after the attack.

“In the first few minutes after the incident at Crocus City Hall, the president was informed about the start of the shooting. The president is constantly informed by all competent services about what is happening and the measures that are being taken. The president has already given all the necessary instructions,” he said.