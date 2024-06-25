New York (Union)

Russia called on Israel to stop its military operations in the city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip.

Russia’s representative to the United Nations, Vasily Nebenzia, during a UN Security Council session on the situation in the Middle East and the Palestinian issue yesterday, called on all parties to immediately cease fire without conditions, and to release all detainees.

He added: “We must avoid any escalation in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and launch the negotiation process.” Nebenzia added that the resolution previously adopted by the UN Security Council, which includes a phased plan for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip under the guise of “a recipe to save the Strip, turned out to be not serious.”

In mid-June, the Security Council adopted a resolution that included a phased ceasefire plan in the Gaza Strip, which US President Joe Biden had previously identified.