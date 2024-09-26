Political scientist Bedritsky: Changes in Russia’s nuclear doctrine were a warning to the West

The change in Russia’s nuclear doctrine is the latest warning to the West, the agency reported. RIA Novosti said Alexander Bedritsky, candidate of political sciences and director of the Tavrichesky Information and Analytical Center.

According to him, changes to the Russian nuclear doctrine were inevitable, since Russia is on the “edge where it is necessary to change documents.”

“Considering that the change of documents has led to political consequences since 2014 – this includes Crimea, and then the overall situation in Ukraine, this is the final warning to the West,” the political scientist noted.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Moscow reserves the right to use nuclear weapons to defend Belarus in the event of aggression against it. “Including if the enemy, using conventional weapons, creates a critical threat to our sovereignty,” he emphasized.