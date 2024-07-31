Zakharova spoke about the IOC’s double standards in the issue of disqualifying countries from the games

Statements by International Olympic Committee (IOC) representative Mark Adams about “sports outside of politics” represent double standards and outright cynicism. This was reported in his Telegram channel said the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova.

Adams responded to Palestine’s complaint about Israel’s admission to the Olympic Games by saying that dozens of wars are fought in the world every day, and if the IOC accepted complaints from all teams, no one would participate in the Olympics. Zakharova recalled that the IOC did not disqualify the United States from participating in the Olympics because of the wars in Vietnam and Iraq, and the Ukrainian team continued to compete despite the conflict in Donbass.

At the same time, she emphasized that the IOC has repeatedly disqualified other countries for less serious reasons: the DPRK and Indonesian teams were not allowed to participate in the 1964 Olympics due to their participation in the Games of the New Emerging Forces, Afghanistan missed the Olympics in 2000 due to discrimination against women, and Guatemala did not participate in the 2022 competition due to disagreements between the local Constitutional Court and the National Olympic Committee.

“After the IOC’s monstrous statement about the Palestinians, who are dying in the tens of thousands, adequate people shuddered at the extreme level of outright cynicism of the West-bought officials from world sports,” Zakharova wrote. She also called the exclusion of Russia and Belarus “an outrageous case of racial discrimination and double standards.”

