Deputy Morozov: diplomatic war between China and the United States is inevitable after Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan

State Duma deputy from the United Russia party Oleg Morozov said that after the visit of Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan, a diplomatic war between China and the United States is inevitable. Writes about it RIA News.

The US is speeding up the presentation of China’s new strategy on Taiwan, he said. “I think a diplomatic war is inevitable! We are on the eve of a new PRC strategy on Taiwan. The United States will speed up its public presentation,” he said.

Morozov stressed that this issue in the relations of the parties has turned into a “duel format”, in which the PRC will have to “shoot”, otherwise it will be perceived by the world community as a geopolitical failure.

“If China does not shoot, then this will be perceived by the world community not at all as nobility and not even as a desire for peace. It will be a geopolitical failure,” the deputy said.

The plane with Pelosi on board landed at Sunshan Airport in Taipei around 17:42 Moscow time. Presumably, on August 3, the politician will visit the Taiwanese parliament and meet with the head of the administration, Tsai Ing-wen. In turn, Pelosi called her visit to Taiwan not contrary to US policy towards the island.