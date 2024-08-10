Senator Pushkov: US presidential candidate Harris speaks in slogans and pre-sets

The head of the Federation Council Commission on Information Policy, Alexei Pushkov, stated that the Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris is deeply incompetent in all spheres of society. He wrote about this in his Telegram-channel.

Pushkov called Harris incompetent in all areas and emphasized that she speaks in slogans and prepared statements, since she has no thoughts of her own. The senator added that the PR team protects her from communicating with journalists, so 20 days after she was announced as a candidate, she still has not given a single interview.

Related materials:

“Kamala Harris is the perfect candidate to establish a complete liberal dictatorship. Therefore, she will be promoted by all means to the post of president by the forces behind her,” he wrote.

Earlier, Kamala Harris received the required number of votes to be nominated for the presidential election. This became possible after the current US President Joe Biden announced his withdrawal from the election race.