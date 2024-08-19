Russian prosecutor general says organization is carrying out ‘work aimed at discrediting’ Moscow

Russia qualified this Monday (19.Aug.2024) the Clooney Foundation for Justice as an organization “undesirable”. In a message published on TelegramRussian Prosecutor General Igor Krasnov’s office said the foundation, “on a Hollywood scale”, performs “a work that aims to discredit” Moscow.

“The NGO [organização não governamental] was founded in New York [EUA] by actor George Clooney and his wife, who considers herself a lawyer in the area of ​​international law”, the message reads. George Clooney is married to Amal Clooneya lawyer who represents victims of human rights violations in court.

The foundation, according to the attorney general’s office, “actively supports false patriots who have fled the country, members of banned extremist associations and terrorist organizations”.

The statement reads: “Hiding behind humanitarian ideas, Madison Avenue’s ‘justice fighters’ [avenida de Nova York] are promoting initiatives to criminally prosecute Russia’s top leaders and publicly disseminating negative assessments of pseudo-experts of Russian legislation on foreign agents”.

On its website, the Clooney Foundation for Justice defines itself as an organization that seeks to “combat systemic injustice against vulnerable communities: journalists, women and girls, democracy advocates, LGBTQ+ people and minorities”.

Among other things, the foundation offers “free legal support for victims of abuse of power” in more than 40 countries.