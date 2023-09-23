After his speech at the general debate of the United Nations (UN) General Assembly this Saturday (23), Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov asked in a press conference that the United States and other Western countries ” suspend” the sanctions imposed against the regimes of Venezuela, Cuba and Syria.

Lavrov, who represented Russian President Vladimir Putin, emphasized that the “sanctions violate the principle of sovereign equality”, being used as “unilateral and coercive measures” that especially harm the “most vulnerable bases of society”.

The Russian minister called the sanctions imposed by the US against Cuba “promotion of terrorism”. He also said that the sanctions imposed against Venezuela, which lives under the dictatorship of Nicolás Maduro, have “made it difficult to pay the debts” of the South American country.

Lavrov mentioned the situation in Syria, a country allied with Russia, highlighting that the sanctions imposed by the European Union and the USA, to varying degrees since 1979, “undermine the Syrians’ right to development”.

Also during the press conference, Lavrov stated that his country rejected the peace plan proposed by Ukraine, as well as the latest UN proposals to revive the Black Sea grain agreement, considering both to be ‘unrealistic’.

He accused the West of adopting a “neocolonial” mentality in its approaches to the Global South” and spoke of the need for a “more balanced approach to international relations” between countries.

In his speech to the UN General Assembly, Lavrov called the US and its European allies an “empire of lies” and said that “a new world order is being born at this moment”.

“Americans and Europeans, who are accustomed to looking down on the rest of the world, are eager to make promises and commitments, including written and legally binding commitments, but are reluctant to fulfill them,” he said.

“A new world order is being born right before our eyes,” he added. (With EFE Agency)