Siluanov: Russia needs to develop its own grape production

In Russia it is necessary to develop its own grape production and production capacity. This was stated by the Minister of Finance of the Russian Federation Anton Siluanov during a meeting of the board of Rosalkogoltabakkontrol, his words are quoted by RIA News.

He called for developing support for domestic winemakers. “It is necessary to ensure that grapes used in the production of wine products are recorded in the Unified State Automated Information System,” noted the head of the Ministry of Finance. The minister clarified that we are talking about recording types of products, volumes of unused raw materials, grape varieties and data on grape plantings.

Related materials:

Earlier, Igor Karavaev, Chairman of the Presidium of the Association of Retail Trade Companies (AKORT), said that in most Russian stores, domestic wines account for a significant share of the assortment – more than 50 percent. At the same time, the number of such products on retail shelves will continue to grow, he predicted. “A large number of consumers vote with rubles for Russian wine,” the expert emphasized.