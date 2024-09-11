Head of the Human Rights Council Fadeev: Every young man in Russia must go through the army

Every young man living in Russia must go through the army. This was stated by the head of the Human Rights Council (HRC) under the President of Russia Mikhail Fadeyev at a forum at Belgorod University. His words are quoted by the HRC press service in Telegram.

In this regard, he called for an end to the current practice, according to which “only a third or a quarter of young people” serve in the military.

“Don’t get me wrong: I’m not calling for mobilization and sending everyone to the front,” Fadeyev emphasized.

The autumn 2024 conscription begins in Russia on October 1. The conscription campaign will last until December 31. Citizens aged 18 to 30 are subject to conscription.