Expert Münge: Railway track construction standards need to be revised

Railroad construction standards need to be revised in the context of climate change, said European Railway Agency analyst Roman Münge, reports NSN.

The specialist called for a new way of building railways after the derailment of a passenger train in Komi due to the effects of heavy rains. According to Munge, there are construction standards for water drainage.

“It is logical to make a drainage system that can cope with extremely severe weather conditions. Here, apparently, they made it so that it could not cope. The result is visible to everyone,” the expert explained. He emphasized that abnormal rains and other extreme weather conditions have been observed for several years in a row.

“The climate is changing on the planet, we need to change with it. I think now someone will talk about it, after all, a passenger train has derailed, and in the summer season, too,” Munge said.

The Vorkuta-Novorossiysk passenger train derailed near Inta in the Komi Republic on Wednesday, June 26. Russian Railways confirmed that the accident was caused by soil erosion due to heavy rainfall.