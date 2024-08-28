Director of the International Atomic Energy Agency visited the nuclear plant, but avoided condemning Ukraine for attacks

Russia called, this Wednesday (28.Aug.2024), for an approach “more objective and clear” of the IAEA (International Atomic Energy Agency) regarding nuclear safety. The request was made after the visit of the agency’s director, Rafael Grossi, to the Kursk nuclear power plant, located near the border with Ukraine, on Tuesday (27.Aug). The information is from the news agency Reuters.

During his visit to the Kursk plant, Grossi warned of the risk of a serious nuclear accident in the region. He inspected the damage caused by a drone attack, which Russia has blamed on Ukraine.

Grossi, during his visit, highlighted the vulnerability of the plant, which was built to a Soviet design. According to him, unlike modern nuclear stations, the Kursk nuclear power plant does not have a containment dome to protect against drone and missile attacks.

When asked in an interview with journalists whether he classified the damage caused by the drone as a “provocation“On Ukraine’s part, Grossi did not want to say who was responsible for the attack.”Again, finger-pointing is something that I, as Director General of the IAEA, must take very seriously. But obviously you can’t separate what we saw here from the recent military activity that we’ve seen.”, he declared.

Maria Zakharova, a spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, said the IAEA should take a firmer stance on nuclear security.

“Not in favor of our country, not in favor of confirming Moscow’s position, but in favor of facts and with a specific goal: to ensure security and prevent the development of a catastrophic scenario, to which the Kiev regime is pushing everyone.”, Zakharova stated.

Ukraine has not commented on the allegations of an attack on the Kursk nuclear power plant. The clashes took place about 40 km from the nuclear facility.

