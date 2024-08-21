MFO analyst Mekhtiev: microborrowers in the Russian Federation need human treatment

At present, the Russian microloan market needs a full-fledged reform; this segment of lending needs to be made more “humane.” This was stated by the chairman of the board of the self-regulatory organization “Microfinance and Development” Elman Mekhtiev, his words are quoted by the radio station’s website “Moscow speaking”.

An expert in the field of microfinance organizations (MFO) explained that such structures in Russia are, in fact, the same banks. The main difference between such organizations is that they provide clients with only one service – microloans. In this regard, it does not matter to a potential borrower who issues the money – an MFO or traditional banks.

In this regard, Mekhtiyev added, it is very important for Russian microfinance organizations to provide their clients with a reliable credit product. It is unacceptable for MFOs to deceive citizens. Such conditions, according to the expert, can only be ensured by “strict regulation and comprehensive supervision.” “If he (the client — note from “Lenta.ru”) debts, it is important that MFIs work with him in a humane manner,” the analyst summed up.

Earlier, the Central Bank (CB) proposed reforming the microcredit market in Russia. According to the regulator, the country needs to limit the maximum number of such agreements in force at the same time per person. As another measure, the CB proposed reducing the maximum overpayment level for such loans from 130 to 100 percent of the principal debt. The regulator assured that the relevant changes are necessary to “protect people from uncontrolled debt growth.”