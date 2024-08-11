Deutsche Wellei Deutsche Welle https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/deutsche-welle/ 11/08/2024 – 9:43

Days after thousands of Ukrainian troops began a surprise incursion into Russian territory, the governor called for them to speed up the evacuation from where 76,000 have already fled; Zelensky broke his silence and claimed responsibility. Moscow’s forces are in their sixth day of intense battles against Kiev’s biggest incursion into Russian territory since the start of the war, which has left parts of southwestern Russia vulnerable before reinforcements arrive.

Thousands of Ukrainian troops have been taking part in the incursion into the Kursk region since Tuesday, with the aim of destabilizing Russia by showing the country’s weaknesses, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky admitted on Saturday night in a video.

He broke his silence on the matter by saying he had taken “the war to the aggressor’s territory” and that he had discussed the operation with top Ukrainian commander Oleksandr Syrskyi.

“Today I received several reports from Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi about the front lines and our actions to push the war into the aggressor’s territory,” Zelenskiy said. “Ukraine is proving that it can indeed restore justice and ensure the necessary pressure on the aggressor.”

Alexei Smirnov, the acting governor of Kursk, has ordered local authorities to speed up the evacuation of civilians from at-risk areas. On Saturday, Russia’s state news agency TASS reported that more than 76,000 people had been evacuated.

Russia vows ‘tough response’ to border attacks

President Vladimir Putin called the Ukrainian attack – which military analysts say caught the Kremlin off guard – a major provocation.

The Foreign Ministry has vowed to give a “tough response” to the Ukrainian incursions.

“A tough response from the Russian army will not be long in coming,” ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a statement.

She said a Ukrainian strike hit a multi-story residential building in the Kursk region, injuring 13 people. The report could not be independently confirmed.

Russia decided to impose a state of emergency in three border regions on Saturday, while Belarus, a staunch ally of Moscow, sent more troops to its border with Ukraine, accusing Kiev of violating its airspace.

There has been more intense shelling in Ukraine’s Sumy region, just across the border from Kursk. An overnight missile strike near the Ukrainian capital Kiev killed a man and his four-year-old son, emergency services said.

Russian military bloggers claim that the fighting is taking place 20 kilometers inside the Kursk region, which raises the question of how Ukraine managed to penetrate Russian territory so easily.

Russian Human Rights Commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova said she had sent an appeal to the United Nations demanding it condemn Ukraine’s actions in Kursk and take measures to prevent serious and mass human rights violations.

Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022 and waged a relentless campaign, occupying swathes of eastern and southern Ukraine and subjecting Ukrainian cities to daily missile and drone attacks.

After recapturing large areas in 2022, Ukrainian forces have largely remained in the rearguard and are increasingly struggling with manpower and weapons supplies.

sf (Reuters, AFP, ots)