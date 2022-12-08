As is well known, the government Russia It is somewhat conservative in certain aspects, one of them is the content that has to do with the community LGBT, as they want to keep their children away from this material. This is how they seek to prohibit the representation of characters from these communities in films, art, literature, writing, theater and also video games.

In fact, a few weeks ago a person from politics in the duma of the minority party Just Russia Patriots For Truth shared a list of games that include this type of character. there they come in Life is Strange, The Last of Us, Assassin’s Creed, The Simsamong others who are known for having community representation.

It addresses the issue that people are afraid that games like the sims have a kind of influence on young minds, thus taking the traditional family model out of the comfort zone. And that is clearly due to the fact that you can have love relationships with characters of the same sex, and also the possibility of dressing the avatars to your liking.

Fortunately, this ban initiative has not passed, however all the details remain on paper as minor political issues have been put on hold for now by the war on Ukraine. However, follow-up can be done when the conflicts are over, something that is uncertain for now, despite the fact that the news is no longer so notorious.

Via: Reuters

Editor’s note: These types of rules could be a waste of time, since games are including more and more characters representing the community. That means that they would run out of video games, which is a bad idea.