Yesterday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov reiterated the necessity of reaching a permanent ceasefire in the Gaza Strip in order to find a solution that leads to the establishment of a Palestinian state.

The website of the Russian Foreign Ministry quoted Lavrov as saying in the Federal Council that “a permanent ceasefire must be reached not only in order to address humanitarian issues, but also to work to address the issue that has not been resolved in 75 years, which is the establishment of a Palestinian state.”

Lavrov reiterated Russia's position demanding the necessity of establishing a Palestinian state on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital, and warned of continued injustice against the Palestinian people.

He added, “The only way to find a just solution to the Palestinian issue is to hold an international conference with the participation of member states of the UN Security Council, the League of Arab States, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, and the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf in light of the Arab Peace Initiative launched by Saudi Arabia.” He stressed the need for the United Nations to play a fundamental role in calling for this conference, expressing his hope that the Secretary-General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, would assume this task.

In a related context, Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, Chairman of the Ministerial Committee in charge of the extraordinary joint Arab and Islamic Summit, warned of the impact of the bitter reality in Gaza on international security.

He said at the meeting on the situation of human rights in Palestine and the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, with the participation of members of the committee and a number of countries, in the Swiss city of Geneva, that “commemorating the 75th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights coincides with the painful situation of human rights in occupied Palestine,” according to the news agency. Saudi Arabia “SPA”.

Minister Bin Farhan pointed out that “the international community must believe in the importance of respecting and promoting human rights through multilateral cooperation, and in times of peace and war, as the Geneva Conventions and their Additional Protocols regulate limiting the harms of war and striving to protect civilians; Which constitutes the essence of international humanitarian law.”

He explained that “the situation in Palestine shows everyone the clear violations of international humanitarian law and violations of the Geneva Conventions.”

The Saudi Foreign Minister said: “The bitter reality in the Gaza Strip will affect international security and the credibility of United Nations bodies by allowing the selective implementation of international law,” expressing the Kingdom’s rejection of the continuation of this suffering, and its support for the position of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights calling for an immediate ceasefire. “And the need for Israel to secure the basic needs of the residents of Gaza.”

He stressed “the importance of granting the Palestinians the right to a decent life, the right to security, the right to obtain basic necessities, and the right to self-determination.”

The Saudi Foreign Minister said: “We will continue to call for an immediate ceasefire, ensure the safe passage of adequate aid to the Gaza Strip, release all civilian hostages, and create a reliable path to a just and sustainable peace.”