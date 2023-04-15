Russia said on Saturday that it was deeply concerned about the escalation of violence in Sudan and called for an immediate ceasefire.
The Russian Foreign Ministry called for negotiations, and said in a statement: “We urge the parties to the conflict to show political will, show restraint and take immediate steps to cease fire.”
The paramilitary Rapid Support Forces had announced their control of the presidential palace, the residence of the army commander and Khartoum International Airport today, Saturday, but the army said it was confronting them.
Russia said its embassy in Khartoum was still operating under intense security measures.
She added that the clashes did not result in the injury of any Russian citizen.
